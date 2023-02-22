Woman Reportedly so Drunk She Hands Police CD Instead of Driver’s License

A woman was pulled over on Saturday after being allegedly drunk behind the wheel. The incident occurred in Marchwiel.

Prior to being pulled over, 36-year-old Isaura Matsinhe had been out with her friends drinking wine before moving on to “strong cocktails.” She reportedly almost crashed her car into a police vehicle that swerved out of her way.

When police asked Matsinhe for her license, she offered up a CD case instead. A breathalyzer test was administered and show she was more than five times over the legal limit.

Matsinhe admitted to having been drinking prior to the incident and she had glazed eyes according to prosecutor Suzanne Cartwright according to Metro.

She told the court she was “horrified and ashamed” of her actions. Her defensive attorney, Catherine Jagger, said it was “a moment of madness” that Matsinhe decided to drive that night.

The court sentenced Matsinhe to 20 weeks in prison which was suspended for two years.

