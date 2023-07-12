180 Year Old Rum to Hit Auction, Could Fetch a Hefty Price

At 180 years old, one of the world’s oldest rums is heading to auction next Tuesday, July 18. The Paul Court 1843 is believed to be the second oldest surviving rum ever offered at auction. The oldest is thought to be the 1780 Harewood Barbados Rum. The current estimates have the bottle worth set at several thousand dollars, but the value of rum appears to be increasing as of late.

The guide price for the Paul Court 1843 is £2,500 – £4,500 (about $3,200 – $5,800) and will be sold through Hansons Auctioneers.

“Given the significance and desirability of the bottle, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the final bid eclipsing these expectations,” said Stuart Palmer, head of Hansons’ wine, whisky and spirits department. “This is one of the most extraordinary bottles I’ve ever had the privilege to handle. It’s believed to be the second oldest bottle of rum ever to grace the auction stage. It offers an opportunity for connoisseurs to own a piece of spirits heritage and elevate their collections to new heights.”

Currently considered the oldest rum, the Harewood bottles of rum were originally found in 2011. There were 59 bottles recovered and the estimated value was £600 – £800 per lot. The auction price far exceed expectations when it was sold at Christie’s for £8,225 (about $10,000). Then, in January of this year, the 1780 Harewood sold for $29,000 breaking its previous sale record.

It’s possible Paul Court 1843 could be another upset, but it is unclear how many of the Paul Court 1843s are in circulation which could affect its final price.

“It’s remarkable to think that, if opened in the year it was bottled, this rum could have toasted the third wedding anniversary of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert,” said Charles Hanson, owner of Hansons Auctioneers.

An aspect that could decrease its value is that the distillery is a mystery. A detail that many collectors would likely be interested in.

“Though the exact distillery responsible for its creation remains shrouded in mystery, the inclusion of the ‘h’ in the spelling of ‘rhum’ suggests its origin in the French Caribbean. Therefore, it’s likely distilled from fermented, fresh-pressed juice derived from sugar cane. This embodies the traditional and highly regarded production methods of the region,” reads the description.

Experts verified the date by examining the labels and the bottle. The bottle and main seal are believed to be contemporary and date to the 1843 vintage displayed on the label. Paul Court was based in Dijon, France and traded until at least the World War 2 period.

Jim Spencer, Hansons’ Associate Director and Head of Books and Works on Paper, determined the paper, printing method and font of the main label is consistent with the 19th century. The shoulder label appears to be a later addition and reads “CONCESSIONNAIRE EXCLUSIF POUR L’EGYPTE ET LE SOUDAN C,Vve Borsa – Le Caire.” It is thought that the shoulder label was added by the merchant at the time of import.

Nick Bagshaw, Hansons Senior Valuer, analyzed the bottle and characterized the imperfections in the glass, the pontil mark and the seal are a “perfect, intact, marriage to the bottle.”

The description points to the rum inside the bottle being a fresh cane juice distillate. While the French Carribean nowadays is renowned for its rhum agricoles originating from places like Martitinque, this wasn’t necessarily the case in the 1840s.

It is a common perception that French territories quickly transitioned to rhum agricole in the 1880s after sugar became less profitable. However, many French colonies continue to make molasses rum, sometimes in conjunction with fresh sugarcane rum. Especially, at this time period, molasses rum was the most dominant style of rum produced. It is just as, if not more so, likely that the rum is molasses based.

It will be interesting to see if the value of historic rums is increasing as the premium market is becoming more prevalent with this spirit. Tuesday’s auction may provide some indication of the newest trend with rum’s value reaching the heights of whiskey.

