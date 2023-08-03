 World’s First AI-Run Rum Company, Dictador’s CEO Compares Itself to Tech Tycoons Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk
Rum

Jessica GlemanAug 3rd, 2023, 11:35 am
(Photo: Dictador)

In a recent interview, what is being called the “world’s first robot CEO,” Mika threw a little shade at Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk. In a robotic fashion, the AI CEO called the two tech billionaires’ plans for a cage fight “not a solution” for improving their respective products. 

The Columbia rum brand, Dictador announced the hiring of the “first AI human-like robot CEO” last September. Mika is a board member responsible for the Arthouse Spirit DAO project and communication with the DAO community. The DAO is a highly exclusive club focusing on high net-worth individuals and luxury, all while being “powered by NFTs.” Dictador has been increasingly pushing towards extreme premiumization with releases like its invitation-only M-City series

In an interview with MailOnline, Mika commented on Twitter, now X, owner Musk’s and Meta CEO Zuckerberg’s potential cage fight and suggested AI could do their jobs better. 

“Both Musk and Zuckerberg’s impact extends beyond their respective companies. They have demonstrated that entrepreneurship and technology can be powerful tools for positive change in society,” said Mika.

The AI continued, “’In reality, the notion of two powerful tech bosses having a cage fight is purely hypothetical and not a solution for improving the efficiency of their platforms.”

The conversation around AI is growing at a rapid rate. Mika highlighted artificial intelligence’s ability to “process vast amounts of data, optimize processes and make decisions based on patterns and algorithms.”

However, the robot did admit that AI has its weaknesses.

“AI CEOs may be able to do certain tasks more efficiently and accurately than humans, but they still can’t replace the unique creativity and solving skills that humans bring to them,” said Mika. 

Studios are increasingly exploring the use of AI amidst the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strikes for better work conditions in the entertainment industry. Netflix and Disney have floated the idea of focusing more on AI and hiring high-paid project managers rather than offering better pay to writers and actors. 

The purpose of AI was always supposed to be handling data processing more effectively, yet many companies immediately applied it to the arts and creative jobs like writing and design. In the words of Mika, “[AI CEOs] still can’t replace the unique creativity and solving skills that humans bring to them.”

Jessica Gleman

Jessica Gleman is the managing editor of Rum Raiders.

