Appleton Estate Adds To Hearts Collection With Duo of Rums Aged Over 20 Years

Jamaican rum makers, Appleton Estate, has announced the release of new expressions for the prized Hearts Collection. The latest expressions joining the collection are the 1993 and 2002 single marque pot-still rums.

Every year Appleton estate adds rare rums to the Hearts Collection to pay tribute to the distillery in the heart of Jamaica. The series highlights the unique terroir of Jamaican rums and showcases Appleton’s long history of distilling, aging and blending rum. Each of the bottlings are hand-selected by legendary Master Blender Joy Spence in partnership with rum connoisseur Luca Gargano. These will join the five other expressions in the Hearts Collection which includes 1994, 1995, 1999, 1984 and 2003 editions.

Master Blender Joy Spence said, “Rums aged in tropical climates develop richer, fuller flavors much more quickly than spirits aged at cooler climates, so when you taste a rum aged for over 20 years like our new releases from the Hearts Collection, it’s a really extraordinary experience.” She added, “I had long dreamed of releasing single vintage selections from Appleton Estate, so it’s been amazing to see the warm reception the Hearts Collection releases receive year after year, all around the world.”

The Appleton Estate Hearts Collection 1993 is made from 100% pot still rums from 13 casks, bottled at 63% ABV. This single-marque Jamaican rum was first distilled in 1993 and bottled in 2022. This means the rum aged for a total of 29 years in barrels in a tropical climate. According to the brand the flavor profile opens with aromas of nutmeg and cinnamon, mingled with hints of mint, warm butterscotch, toasted oak and honeyed vanilla.

The 2002 Appleton Estate Hearts Collection release was also made from 100% pot still rum. Spence selects from the nearly 200,000 barrels aging in Appleton Estate’s warehouses and just 20 casks were chosen for this bottling. This single-marque Jamaican rum was distilled in 2002 and bottled in 2022 aging for 20 years before being bottled at 63% ABV. The brand describes the flavor profile as orange blossoms, molasses, warm vanilla, medium roasted coffee and caramel, with a rich, smooth honeyed taste on the palate.

The Hearts Collection 1993 and 2002 will be available in select premium spirits retail outlets starting in February 2023. The 1993 has a price point of $300 and the 2002 is priced at $220.

