‘Infused With Innovation’: Bacardí Announces Latest Limited Edition Cask Finish

Puerto Rican rum brand, Bacardí has announced the launch of a new aged rum expression as part of its limited edition cask finish series. The Reserva Ocho Sevillian Orange Cask Finish will be the third edition of the series which is released annually around the end of National Rum Month in August.

The Reserva Ocho Sevillian Orange Cask Finish joins last year’s release, Reserva Ocho Rye Cask Finish and 2021’s Reserva Ocho Sherry Cask Finish. Bacardí plans to debut a new Cask Finish Series variant every August through 2025, each year featuring a unique flavor profile from its barrel aging and finishing processes.

The Bacardí Reserva Ocho Sevillian Orange Cask Finish is a blended rum that is aged at least eight years in American oak barrels before being finished for a further 3-6 months in Vino de Naranja casks from Seville, Spain.

“The third installment in our popular Cask Series, Sevillian Orange continues our brand legacy of producing premium rums that match consumer tastes. This exceptional expression harmoniously blends our finest aged rums with the essence of Vino de Naranja from Spain, delivering a delightful burst of flavor,” said Lisa Pfenning, Vice President, Bacardí for North America. “Inspired by tradition, yet infused with innovation, the Sevillian Orange Cask Finish is destined to captivate the palates of both rum connoisseurs and dark spirit aficionados alike. As the world’s most awarded rum, we’re excited to add a new and deeply flavorful expression to our vast premium portfolio.”

Bacardi describes the Sevillian Orange Cask Finish as having notes of orange peel and dried stone fruits with a smoky wood aroma.

The Bacardí Reserva Ocho Sevillian Orange Cask Finish was bottled at 45% ABV. It will be available at a suggested retail price of $34.99. Keep a look out for availability online and in stores nationwide in September.

