 Bacardi Resurrects Limited Edition Glow-In-Dark Bottle for Halloween This Year
Rum

Jessica GlemanSep 21st, 2023, 6:47 pm
(Photo: BACARDÍ )

Puerto Rican rum brand, Bacardi has introduced the revival of its annual limited edition glow-in-the-dark bottles for Halloween. The return of the bottles is part of Bacardi’s 2023 Halloween campaign, featuring social media novelties and two digital shorts inspired by classic horror movie tropes to spotlight the brand’s Halloween cocktail recipes, The Zombie and Blood Moon.  

The bottles will feature a luminesced design that highlights Barcadi’s iconic bat mascot joined by several glowing companions. Last year’s edition also featured the nocturnal mammal but in previous releases, a menacing jack-o-lantern face donned the Halloween bottles. 

The re-risen bottles are part of an entire campaign featuring the rum. Two short videos are featured on the brand’s website showing fans of the brand how-tos on creating Barcadi’s versions of the classic cocktails the Zombie and the Blood Moon.  The shorts are directed by Emily Elizabeth Thompson. 

Bacardi has also created a “Terrifyingly Good Halloween Playlist”, available on Spotify, featuring Halloweenesque songs like Michael Jackson’s Thriller,  Ray Parker Jr.’s Ghostbusters and more. 

As part of the social media roll-out, the rum brand is also launching a Snapchat lens that allows anyone to view their face filtered as various Halloween characters inspired by the cocktails.

The limited-edition Halloween bottle has an SRP of $13.99 and will be available for purchase this October at local spirits retailers and online. 

Jessica Gleman

Jessica Gleman is the managing editor of Rum Raiders. She received her Ph.D. at the University College of Dublin in Ireland, where she studied the archaeology of ancient alcohol. Jessica has a passion for the alcohol industry, including agriculture, distillation and mixology. When Jessica is not writing about rum, she is also a travel and food enthusiast who loves going around the world and experiencing various cuisines and cultures. She is enthusiastic about sharing her knowledge and expertise and learning even more about this amazing spirit.

