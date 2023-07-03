8 Must-Try American Craft Rum Brands in 2023 - Rum Raiders

Many people associate rum primarily with the Caribbean, even though the spirit is made all over the world in nearly every climate. The US though not known for the spirit, actually has a plethora of amazing craft distilleries that are creating some of the best rum not just in the nation but across the globe. This list of American craft rum distilleries showcases some of the best rums the nation has to offer from coast to coast and beyond.

Richland Rum

Richland Distilling Company started in 1999 and has been making single estate rum in Georgia ever since. From farm to barrel house, each expression is made with pure sugarcane syrup using cane grown at Richland Estate and distilled using a copper pot sill. Over the years they have produced some of the finest single barrel selections and limited releases found anywhere.

Privateer Rum

Massachusetts based distillery Privateer Rum has grown an esteemed reputation with rum enthusiasts. This brand takes inspiration from the first American rum distilleries in Massachusetts and has attempted to revive a style of rum almost lost to time. The rum is distilled from 100% grade A molasses sourced from a single valley in Guatemala, distilled in Massachusetts and aged in New England’s distinctive climate. The Distiller’s Drawer series is one to watch with over a hundred unique aged releases that are highly sought after.

Maggie’s Farm Rum Distillery

This Pittsburg, Pennsylvania institution made its way on to the scene in 2013. Produced by Allegheny Distilling, the rums crafted by the brand are among some of the most awarded in the country. All of Maggie’s Farm’s rums are distilled from Louisiana turbinado and pot-distilled in 100% copper Spanish-made stills. Recently, the brand announced the expansion of its rum and ready-to-drink cocktail distillery with plans for the upgraded digs to be complete sometime this year.

Oxbow Rum Distillery

A short drive from Baton Rouge, is Pointe Coupée Parish where a family run sugarcane estate has been around since 1859. Oxbow Rum Distillery places an emphasis on the particular terroir the Mississippi River Delta and Louisaiana has to offer. This distillery is without a doubt producing some of the best single estate rum in the continental US. Don’t believe me, check out our Spirits Critic Jay West’s review of Oxbow’s signature Barrel Aged Rum.

Lyon Rum

Lyon Rum is made by Windon Distilling Co. in Saint Michaels, Maryland. Beginning back in 2012 this rum brand has been rolling out hit after hit with numerous accolades to its name. The rums are distilled in small, traditional pot stills from a unique, hybrid fermentation of raw sugar & molasses from Louisiana.

Montanya Distillers

Amongst the Rocky Mountains is the Colorado based rum distillery, Montanya Distillers. Since opening in 2008, this brand has worked to build an ethnically conscious and sustainable business. The rum is small batch using a pot still and sugarcane sourced from a co-op of family farmers in Louisiana. Montanya’s rums are then uniquely aged at over 8,000 feet above sea level, making it some of the highest rum made in the US in one regard while also being one of the highest ranked rums.

Key West First Legal

Even at the most southern point in the US, amazing rum can still be found. The chef driven rum has gotten a lot of buzz over the years and recently Key West First Legal Distillery in Florida just got the coveted number-one spot on USA Today’s list of craft rum distilleries for 2023. The distillery also just celebrated its 10 year anniversary. The rums are made using Florida Demerara style sugar and aged in barrels that are soaked in the ocean waters off of Key West.

Kuleana Rum Works

Kuleana has been producing its own distinctive style of rum since its founding in 2013 on Hawai‘i Island. The distillery takes its name from the Hawaiian word for responsibility and has taken that name to heart. Not only does Kuleana Rum Works create special blends of rum sourced from around the world, it also crafts its own rum made from heritage cane grown locally on Kohala. The Hawaiian rum calls attention to the history of the exceptional sugarcane grown on the islands. See for yourself how this distillery has been making new fans of us with this review.

Read Next:

The 5 Best Rums We Tasted in June 2023

The 3 Best Zodiac Cocktails Made for a Cancer Sign

The 9 Best Whiskeys We Tasted in June 2023