Black Tot Rum Unveils 2023 Edition of Master Blender’s Reserve

Black Tot Rum has announced the launch of the fourth edition of its perpetual rum blend, Master Blender’s Reserve 2023. The rum crafted by Master Blender Oliver Chilton, is set to be released on the anniversary of Black Tot Day, July 31st.

Black Tot Day is commemorated every July 31st to look back on the historic event in 1970 when the British Navy discontinued the daily rum ration, a tradition that had been in place since the early 1800s.

The Master Blender editions are made using a modern-day adaptation of an old blending practice which appears to be similar to Solera. Black Tot calls this blending method a “perpetual blend”; one-third of a blend is held back for another year and blended again with the heart of the blend always consistent.

Beginning in the early 1800s until Black Tot Day 1970, the British Navy created what could have been the world’s longest-running perpetual rum blend. Black Tot Rum, in an effort to revive this historical technique, reintroduced it to the world in 2020 with the inaugural release of the Master Blender’s Reserve to mark the occasion.

The newest 2023 edition of the Master Blender’s Reserve crafted by Chilton combines a range of rums from all around the world, Casks were selected from Guyana, Trinidad, Barbados, Jamaica, and this year a rum from Grenada, distilled in 1993, was added to bring depth to the blend. These were then married with Black Tot’s perpetual reserve, Master Blender’s Reserve 2022, and even some of the original Navy Rum from 1970, keeping the liquid history alive.

Chilton commented, “Our fourth evolution of Master Blender’s Reserve is a return to the denser, more traditional style of Black Tot 50th Anniversary Rum . With a larger focus on older rums from Guyana and the addition of 30-year-old rum from Grenada, a real sense of maturity and status has developed. It is such a privilege to be able to keep back stock from each blend to mature on and use as the heart of the next iteration of Master Blender’s Reserve, reimagining a blending technique used for so many decades by the rum blenders of the Navy.”

The rum is non-chill filtered and bottled at navy strength at 54.5% ABV. For transparency, every bottle of Black Tot indicates all of the rum’s ingredients and blend components as well as percentages are displayed clearly on the back of the bottle.

The 2023 Edition of the Master Blender’s Reserve will be available from July 31st across all Channels with an RRP of £145 ($186 US).

