 Blackwell Rum Introduces a James Bond Inspired 007 Collector’s Edition for 60th Anniversary
Jessica GlemanMar 29th, 2023, 12:54 pm
Blackwell Rum is debuting a new rum for the 60th anniversary of the first James Bond film released, “Dr. No.” the collector’s edition features a special bottle of Blackwell Fine Jamaican Rum in a hand-numbered case with the iconic Dr. No scene that launched the James Bond franchise. A personalized signed note from Chris Blackwell is also included.

The brand Blackwell Rum was launched in 2008 and is owned by music legend Chris Blackwell who founded Island Records and produced albums for musicians such as Bob Marley and U2. The rum is produced at the same distillery where J. Wray & Nephew and Appleton Estate are distilled.

While James Bond is usually associated with martinis, shaken and not stirred, the spy character has been known to sample a rum drink or two over the decades on screen. Although that’s not the only reason a rum was made in honor of the anniversary.

Blackwell has a strong connection with Ian Fleming, the writer who conceptualized the British spy character since he owns the Fleming villa where James Bond was written into existence. The villa in Jamaica is now a resort called “GoldenEye” in reference to one of the novels and movies featuring Bond. Blackwell even served as a location scout for the film “Dr. No.” 

“It’s been 60 years since James Bond made his big screen debut. He’s been a constant in my life ever since. To celebrate Bond and my old friend Ian Fleming, I’ve created this Collector’s Edition of my rum.” said Blackwell.

The brand describes the dark rum as smooth and light-bodied. It contains notes of vanilla and caramel, followed by toasted marshmallows with a natural spice finish.

The world is not enough, but for connoisseurs of the franchise, this rum is definitely one for the collection. This collectors edition is suited for fans of 007 and rum alike but they will have to hurry and pre-order as this rum is a limited edition with only 1,000 bottles available. The rum is supposedly shipping in May and can be pre-ordered for $700 directly from the website.

Jessica Gleman

Jessica Gleman is the managing editor of Rum Raiders. She received her Ph.D. at the University College of Dublin in Ireland, where she studied the archaeology of ancient alcohol. Jessica has a passion for the alcohol industry, including agriculture, distillation and mixology. When Jessica is not writing about rum, she is also a travel and food enthusiast who loves going around the world and experiencing various cuisines and cultures. She is enthusiastic about sharing her knowledge and expertise and learning even more about this amazing spirit.

