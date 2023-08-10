Brugal Introduces Rum Collection Using Unique Aromatic Cask Toasting Technique

The Dominican rum brand, Brugal has recently unveiled the first edition of a limited rum collection, Colección Visionaria. The rums are made using what the brand claims is the world’s first aromatic cask toasting technique. The limited release was aged in barrels uniquely seasoned with toasted cacao beans.

Since the rum distillery’s inception in 1888, the brand has kept the family legacy going. The Colección Visionaria was developed by Brugal family member and fifth-generation Maestra Ronera, Jassil Villanueva Quintana. Just like her predecessors, Quintana has dedicated herself to creating Dominican rums and pioneered the innovative Aromatic cask toasting technique.

This Aromatic Cask toasting technique was applied for the Colección Visionaria Edición 01. It involved a secondary aging of Brugal’s Dominican rum that was matured in bourbon barrels. The secondary aging began with virgin European oak casks that were toasted with the country’s local cacao beans to impart new chocolaty aromas into the wood. The beans were removed before adding the rum to the casks, and according to the brand, no sugar or additives were used in this particular rum. The cacao beans are then removed before the rum is added into the toasted casks, saturating the liquid with the aromas created by the toasting process.

This is very different from a chocolate rum which would directly infuse cacao beans into the liquid. This technique imparts the flavor onto the wood itself which then slowly perfumes and flavors the rum during maturation. The rum is 45% ABV and contains no added sugars or additives but has rich notes of chocolate throughout.

This new technique is used to invoke a sensory experience that will transport consumers. The release is intended to communicate the flavors and culture of the Dominican Republic through rum.

“One of my most cherished childhood memories is walking amongst the cacao trees surrounding my family home. I remember the lush and green cacao fields, the bittersweet scent of the cacao pods, and the rich aromas of roasted beans,” said Quintana. “It’s this memory I wanted to recreate with the first edition of Colección Visionaria.”

The brand describes Colección Visionaria Edición 01, as having rich aromas of hot chocolate, toasted oak, spices, citrus and hints of vanilla. On the palate, tastes of vanilla surface with a touch of caramel, give way to dark chocolate, dried fruits and toasted nuts. The finish is described as long and smooth with lingering toasted oak notes.

The Edición 01 is limited to just four batches and has an SRP of $100 US. Learn more about the collection and where to buy it here.

Read Next:

Our 3 Favorite Rums We Tasted in July 2023