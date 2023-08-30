Drink Captain Morgan for the Taste? Diageo Launches Alcohol Free Spiced Rum

Do you wish there was an alcohol-free alternative to the famous spiced rum brand, Captain Morgan? If, so then you are in luck because Diageo announced the launch of a 0% alcohol version of the gold spiced rum.

Captain Morgan Spiced Gold 0.0% is the first ‘dark’ spirit to join Diageo’s growing list of booze free alternatives. Past launches included Guinness 0.0%, Tanqueray 0.0% and Gordons 0.0%.

This announcement coincides with a rise in younger generations looking for alcohol-free alternatives for health concious lifestyles. However, teetotalers aren’t the only market the brand is looking to reach as the demand for rum has seen a major increase recently.

“With the resurgence of rum as a drink of choice and the global alcohol-free spirit market set to increase, Captain Morgan 0.0% is perfectly placed to not only meet growing demand but also give those looking to moderate their consumption a new alternative,” said Samori Gambrah, Global Brand Director at Captain Morgan

Though the base of the rum alternative has not been stated, those seeking the same flavor profile as the original should not be disappointed. The Captain Morgan Spiced Gold 0.0% contains “layers of flavour, starting with rich notes of caramel, molasses, vanilla and warm brown spices,” according to the brand.

The zero alcohol version of Captain Morgan Spiced Gold will have an initial release in Great Britain in September with an RRP of £15 ($19 US).

