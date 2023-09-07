Captain Morgan Rum Bottles Found in Walls of Couple's Home

Cathy and Roy Aukamp, a couple residing in New Jersey, have recently stumbled upon a surprising discovery while in the midst of renovating their newly purchased home. As they worked to remove waterlogged sections of their basement wall following a massive rain storm, the two discovered a concealed trove of almost 100 empty bottles of Captain Morgan Rum.

As detailed in a post Cathy made on Instagram, the strange find occurred shortly after the couple had relocated to their new home, where they were grappling with the aftermath of a basement flooding incident provoked by a storm. Their bewilderment reached its peak when, during the process of removing damp plasterboard, they witnessed a deluge of rum bottles spilling forth from within the wall.

In a 30-second video capturing the peculiar discovery, Cathy is heard saying, “Feeling thirsty? Well, it’s five o’clock somewhere.”

The online response to the video ranged from lighthearted jests aimed at the couple to the sharing of similar experiences by individuals who had once concealed bottles in walls. One witty observer even quipped that the Aukamps had unwittingly “purchased a house from Captain Morgan himself.”

Cathy later disclosed that the former homeowner had made contact with them, reaching out once he came across the viral video online. Speaking to Caters News, Cathy explained that he told her there were hundreds more bottles — and that he is now three years sober.

In other bizarre boozy discoveries, a man in California found out in April that a $250 bottle of wine he stowed in his basement since the ’70s was worth upwards of $80,000.

Earlier, in November 2022, a man uncovered a secret liquor cellar inside his 200-year-old house in England.

