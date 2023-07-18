Cuban Havana Club Partners With Whisky Exchange for Launch of Limited Edition 11 Year Old Rum

The Pernod Ricard-owned Havana Club from Cuba has partnered with online spirits retailer The Whisky Exchange to release a limited edition 11-year-old rum aged in American white oak barrels.

According to Spirits Business Maestro del Ron Cubano Asbel Morales said, “This partnership has enabled us to embark on a truly exceptional project. “Creating Havana Club 11-Year-Old required us to draw on our knowledge and exemplary stock to bring The Whisky Exchange’s vision to life while remaining true to the Havana Club taste everyone knows and loves. “It exemplifies our commitment to continually push the boundaries of creativity and deliver truly distinctive expressions.”

The rum aged for 11 years in American oak barrels, and has been bottled at cask strength with a 50% ABV. The brand describes the expressions tasting notes as sugarcane, honey and oak, with more delicate touches of cocoa and tobacco.

“We’re delighted to be working alongside Havana Club,” said Dawn Davies MW, buying director at The Whisky Exchange. “As part of the Pernod Ricard family, we’re fortunate to be able to collaborate with some of the world’s most iconic brands to create truly special expressions for our engaged and educated customers. “There are some incredible things happening in Cuban rum today and for us, this project embodies what makes Havana Club’s rums so unique. It is a testament to the knowledge and skill of the Maestros del Ron that deliver the heritage and quality of the liquid we get to enjoy today.”

Just 2,400 bottles are available, retailing for £74.99 (US$98) each. This rum will not be available in the US because of the embargo. Though this may change in the near future because US Senators have recently introduced a bipartisan bill to end the trade embargo with Cuba, which could potentially allow for Cuban rum to return to the US.

Recently the Pernod-Ricard has filed a challenge with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) against Bacardi’s Havana Club. The challenge claims Bacardi is misleading customers about its rum’s connection to Cuba. The conflict between these two brands partially stems from the U.S. embargo on Cuba which has allowed the two versions of Havana Club to exist simultaneously though sold in different countries.

