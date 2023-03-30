Demon Rum Announces New Sustainable EcoBottle for Earth Day

Demon Spirits has unveiled new bottles that are made from ninety-four percent recycled paperboard. The brand behind Demon Spiced and Demon TropiCoco Rum is teaming up with Kinsbrae Packaging and 17A Distillery in Las Vegas to deliver the Demon Rum EcoBottle just in time for Earth Day. Along with the new sustainable bottle design, the brand has also announced that its production facilities will be moved to Las Vegas, Nevada.

Demon Spirits may be the first spirit brand in North America to fully produce, bottle and distribute in this new paperboard bottle design. This Eco Bottle uses eighty-four percent less water, six times less carbon and is five times lighter than a glass bottle the same size, significantly reducing the brand’s carbon footprint.

“Reducing waste and the overall carbon footprint through packaging is a challenge we need to address. We believe alternative solutions, like those including tree planting, help move the industry forward,” said Demon Spirits Co-Founder and CEO Jeff Warren. “We are committed to sustainable packaging for all future products under the Demon Rum brand.”

Demon Spirits has partnered with the oldest distillery in Las Vegas, 17A Distillery to move its production and bottling operation to the Southwest. The brand’s move to Las Vegas and partnership with 17A Distillery allows the company to lessen its carbon output and reduces the company’s overall shipping cost. The process of moving the Demon Rum to Las Vegas, NV will be complete by the end of Spring 2023.

“The Eco Bottle launch is timed with Earth Day and our team is proud to be the first spirit brand produced and marketed with this sustainable bottle in North America,” said Wayne Karls, Demon Spirits Co-Founder and CMO. “We look forward to working with all On and Off Premise sales channels as we bring it to market.”

The rum brand in an effort to combat climate change has also partnered with a tree-planting service, Ecodrive. For each bottle of Demon Rum sold, a mangrove tree will be planted and blockchain verified by Ecodrive.

The new Eco Bottle will be sold in stores by Earth Day, April 22, 2023.

