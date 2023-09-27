Denizen Rum Reveals New Look Inspired by Caribbean Culture

Caribbean rum bottler, Denizen has announced the unveiling of a revitalized look that celebrates its Caribbean blends. All of the rums with the new Denizen visual identity will be on full display in 2024.

According to the brand, the name Denizen draws inspiration from the Latin term “Deintus,” which refers to those spirited explorers who roam the world seeking new experiences. The new labels are meant to represent this adventurous spirit while also paying tribute to the culture, flora, and fauna of the unique blend’s regions.

In the past, the rums were less uniform in design and had distinct labels for each of the expressions. The coat of arms with lions that previously emblazoned each bottle is no longer present. Instead, each of the new bottles will display a compass that is meant to symbolize the explorers who charted the Caribbean’s seas.

The Tufted Coquette, a bird that flies across the Caribbean collecting pollen will also adorn each of the recent labels and is a symbol of Denizen Rum’s approach to sourcing small-batch rums from across the Caribbean.

Brian Radics, CMO of Hotaling & Co., states “Our new labels honor the intricate flavors in Denizen rums while positioning Denizen at the forefront of modern rum mixology and the exploration of authentic flavors one seeks in rum cocktails. Importantly, while our appearance has evolved, the exceptional liquid inside remains unchanged, ensuring the same extraordinary taste that bartenders appreciate, and consumers enjoy.”

Denizen Aged White

A blend of rums crafted for mixing predominately from Trinidad aged up to 5 years and bottled at 40% ABV. The new label features a blue hue with the crocodile and crabier birds which are indigenous to the island of Trinidad.

Denizen Vatted Dark

A 50% ABV blend of full-bodied dark Guyana rums fashioned in the old vatted style, originally formulated in the mid-18th century, and fresh unaged Rhum Agricole from Martinique.

The brand’s previous labels were varied in inspiration and displayed various aspects of rum’s history rather than reflecting the nature of the Caribbean. The former Denizen Dark Rum label depicted the brave slaves who resisted their British Colonists in Guyana on August 18, 1823, to honor the liberated spirit.

The latest label will be green and showcase illustrations of the jaguar and blazon snake, fierce animals native to the regions of Guyana and Jamaica respectively.

Denizen Merchant’s Reserve

Crafted as a cocktail rum, Denizen Merchant’s Reserve is a blend of small-batch Caribbean rums including Plummer-style Jamaican pot still rums and Rhum Grande Arôme from Martinique. Bottled at 46% ABV. The updated bottle design features a dark red label with illustrations of the blazon snake and crocodile that are depicted on the Jamaican and Martinique Coat of Arms.

