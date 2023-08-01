Our 3 Favorite Rums We Tasted in July 2023 - Rum Raiders

Rum is made in nearly every corner of the world which can make the market very difficult to navigate for both connoisseurs and casual enthusiasts alike. So, here at Rum Raiders, we taste and rate rums and give a standard convenient score to assist in guiding an informed discovery of the many different rums. Ever so often we like to reflect and highlight the best rums we tasted recently whether the rum is the latest release or it has been a shelf standard for some time now. These are our three favorite rums that we had a chance to taste in July 2023.

Faraday Redux Dominican Republic Single Cask 11 Year

Faraday West Indies Rum runs out of the coastal town of Rye Beach, New Hampshire. The brand takes its name after a cable ship from the 1800s that brought international attention to the owners’ hometown when it laid the first successful transatlantic telegraph cable between the United States and Europe. The brand regularly bottles rums from some of the most interesting distilleries in the Caribbean featuring Barbados, Martinique and the Dominican Republic.

The Faraday Redux Dominican Republic Single Cask limited-release rum is a great example of Dominican rum. This rum was distilled at Alcoholes Finos Dominicanos in San Pedro de Marcoris and was bottled at cask strength with a 61.7% ABV. Notes of brown sugar and molasses permeate the nose and flavors of oak, raisins and honey run across the tastebuds. This rum sings with a long finish that is reminiscent of a banana’s foster. Faraday is a brand to keep an eye on, especially for their single-cask showings.

Copalli Barrel Rested Rum

The Copalli Rum Distillery is located deep in the rainforests of southern Belize, where the brand grows its own local sugarcane. All of the brand’s rum is made starting with just three ingredients: freshly pressed sugarcane juice, rainwater collected from the forest canopy and yeast. Copalli’s mission is to be a sustainable brand that protects the rainforest as well as to provide an economic outlet for the local people and community.

The Barrel Rested edition features rum distilled from both column and pot stills. The rum is then rested in American oak ex-bourbon barrels at the distillery’s tropical rainforest climate. The rum comes in at 44% ABV. The aromas highlight some of the funky-zesty notes that are usually present in agricoles with the addition of sweet vanilla from the barrels. Touches of coconut and honey and lactic funk swim across the palate with a languid finish.

“I’m impressed that the barrel aging doesn’t cover up the base profile of Copalli. Unique stuff, and darn good,” said our spirits critic, Jay West.

Oxbow Estate Rhum Louisiane 2022 Release

Oxbow Estate Rum is quickly becoming one of our favorite brands, showing up on a few lists with its different expressions. The Louisiana-based distillery is a true rarity in the continental US because it is one of the few single-estate rum producers. The sugarcane is grown on family-run estate that has been around since 1859. Oxbow is hands-on during all stages of production from the field to the bottle and its rums give a true taste of the Mississippi Delta.

Olivia Stewart took over what was formerly known as Three Roll Estate rum. Now, Oxbow Estate Rum is helping to put American cane juice rum on the map. The Rhum Louisiane is a yearly vintage made from sugarcane harvested in the fall and fermented within hours of being cut from the fields. This unaged cane juice agricole is sweet and grassy on the nose while a pleasant minerality flavor presents itself on the palate. Tropical fruit notes surprise the fleeting finish. Our spirits critic added that this showing from Oxbow is “an excellent lead into the category” of American agricoles.

Read Next:

What Is the Difference Between Rhum Agricole and Rum?

8 Must-Try American Craft Rum Brands in 2023

The 5 Best Whiskeys We Tasted in July 2023