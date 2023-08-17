 “It Was a Crazy Dream”: Kenny Chesney’s Blue Chair Bay Rum Unveils 16 Year Old Expression from US Virgin Islands
Rum

Jessica GlemanAug 17th, 2023, 1:22 pm
“It Was a Crazy Dream”: Kenny Chesney’s Blue Chair Bay Rum Unveils 16 Year Old Expression from US Virgin Islands

(Photo: Blue Chair Bay Rum)

Blue Chair Bay has announced the release of a limited edition 16-year-old rum from the U.S. Virgin Islands. Owner and founder, Kenny Chesney introduced the new expression in celebration of the brand’s 10 year anniversary.  

The country music star started the brand back in 2013 which currently has 11 expressions including, spiced rums, flavored rums, and rum creams. The 10th Anniversary edition is unique among the other rums for the brand as it is aged for a longer period of time. 

“When I started Blue Chair Bay Rum, it was a crazy dream,” Chesney marvels. “But I had a sense of what I wanted: a liquid that distilled a perfect day on the water in the islands. For anyone who’s ever dreamed of those kinds of days or nights, I wanted something that captured that feeling.”

The 10th Anniversary Edition is sourced from a distillery located in the US Virgin Islands. The rum was aged for 16 years in the USVI before being bottled by Blue Chair Bay with a 40% ABV. 

Chesney addressed the anniversary of the brand: “Ten years? Time flies when you’re having fun, I guess. But to celebrate a decade of Blue Chair Bay Rum, I wanted to do something really awesome to mark all the work of so many great people. So, we scoured the world looking for a rum that reflected all that Blue Chair Bay is, and more. And as all good pirates know: search and you will find! We unearthed 20 barrels of rum from the USVI that’s been barrel-aged for an almost unheard of 16 years.”

It is not stated which distillery the 20 barrels of rum were purchased from but one contender may be Cruzan which has been a large producer on the islands.    

The new edition is limited in quantity with just 6,600 bottles of Blue Chair Bay’s 10th Anniversary Rum. The rum will be available at select stores starting in September, MSRP of $59.99. For more information on the brand or to pre-order the rum visit the Blue Chair Bay website.

Jessica Gleman

Jessica Gleman is the managing editor of Rum Raiders. She received her Ph.D. at the University College of Dublin in Ireland, where she studied the archaeology of ancient alcohol. Jessica has a passion for the alcohol industry, including agriculture, distillation and mixology. When Jessica is not writing about rum, she is also a travel and food enthusiast who loves going around the world and experiencing various cuisines and cultures. She is enthusiastic about sharing her knowledge and expertise and learning even more about this amazing spirit.

