Finger Lickin Good?: KFC Partners With Dead Man’s Fingers to Launch 11 Herbed and Spiced Rum

Today, KFC announced the release of its first-ever spirit, the 11 Herbed and Spiced Rum. The rum was made in partnership with the UK-based rum brand Dead Man’s Fingers. The announcement of this weird but maybe wonderful spiced rum coincides with National Rum Day.

Dead Man’s Fingers is a rum brand out of Cornwall, England, and is known for its line of spiced and flavored rums and tequilas. This collaboration may give new meaning to the brand’s name with a pun from KFC’s iconic slogan, “finger lickin good.”

The Kentucky Fried Chicken inspired rum marks the first ever spirit collaboration for the chain restaurant. The rum’s flavor takes inspiration from KFC’s secret herb and spice blend used in the original recipe. Thankfully, there does not appear to be the addition of actual fried chicken in the rum recipe.

According to Wales Online a spokesperson for KFC said: “Although the Colonel’s recipe remains a secret, we can reveal it has the perfect balance of our herbs and spices including black and white pepper, together with the freshly fried goodness of our golden breading that makes our chicken taste so damn good. Infused with the unmistakable notes of Dead Man’s Fingers spiced rum, the new tipple also has whispers of creamy caramel, vanilla, treacle toffee and nutmeg. “To be enjoyed with a splash of cola or in a cocktail – as long as you’ve got your glass of 11 Herbed and Spiced Rum in hand and a bucket of chicken in the other, you’re set.”

Although this is the Colonel’s first foray into spirits it is not the only liquor inspired by fast food. Other brands such as Arby’s and Hooter’s have made their debut in the spirits industry with a smoked meat inspired bourbon and wing-flavored whiskies respectively.

Beginning on Sept 1 and 2 the brands will celebrate the launch by giving fans the chance to try the limited-edition rum at a pop-up Chicken and Rum Shack in Margate, England. The pop-up will offer free chicken to anyone who attends and will feature Dead Man’s Fingers-approved cocktails, including Zinger Punch, The Colonel’s Colada and Fingers Lickin’ Good, all made with Dead Man’s Fingers rum.

