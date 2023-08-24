Koloa Rum Company Announces Charity Relief Event After Maui Wildfire Devastation

In the wake of the Maui wildfire, Koloa Rum Company is hosting a benefit event on Saturday, Aug. 26. The Hawaii-based rum distillery will be donating 100% of its company store profits to Maui Strong as part of this wildfire relief initiative.

The Maui Strong Fund was set up by the Hawai‘i Community Foundation (HCF). This fund is providing financial resources with a focus on rapid response and recovery for the wildfires on Maui. 100% of the funds collected by HCF will go directly to community needs.

Multiple wildfires spread across West Maui on Aug. 8 and as of Aug. 23 are mostly contained, according to Maui County. A combination of factors led to the Maui wildfire with dry conditions and high winds being a major contributor. The Hawaiian Kingdom’s historic capital of Lahaina experienced some of the worst of the damage.

Many people are still recovering from the magnitude of these fires that cause major property damage and loss of life. The Maui wildfires are being called the deadliest U.S. wildfires in more than a century and resulted in the deaths of at least 100 people. Recent reports estimated that over 1,000 people are still missing two weeks after the incident began.

Many distilleries have contributed to relief programs including Kō Hana Rum, Suntory, Kupu Spirits (Maui Brewing Company) and Mahina Rum.

On Instagram, Mahina Rum stated: “Hawai’i is our home. A place that we know many of you hold near and dear. These fires have broken our hearts as we see the devastation to our families and loved ones. However, these fires have not broken our spirit. We are inspired by the people of Hawaii and “host culture” as businesses and people support one another.”

Koloa Rum Company’s one-day event will be hosted online at Shop.KoloaRum.com and in-store at 3-2087 Kaumualii Highway, Lihue, HI 96766. Koloa will donate 100% of the profits from each purchase during that period. Keep in mind that the company store can only ship items within the U.S.

Read Next:

The Best Coffee-Infused Rums and Liqueurs for the Coffee Connoisseur

Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth With These Rums That Taste Like Candy