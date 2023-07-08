Major Caribbean Rum Association Elects First Woman Chair in 50-Year History

The West Indies Rum and Spirits Producers Association (WIRSPA) elected Margaret Monplaisir, the current CEO of St. Lucia Distillers, as its new chairperson. She is the first woman to lead the Caribbean rum organization in its 50-year history. The election took place during WIRSPA’s meeting in Guyana on June 21.

Monplaisir’s election also marks the first time that WIRSPA will be led by a member of the Organization of the Eastern Caribbean States (OECS).

WIRSPA is one of the oldest private sector trade associations in the Caribbean and represents a number of rum producers in regions including Barbados, Haiti, Jamaica and St. Lucia. A major goal of the organization is promoting Carribean rum as a premium category and providing assistance to rum producers.

Monplaisir is a 38-year veteran of the rum industry and has been a member of the WIRSPA Board of Directors for several years. She began her career straight out of high school and started at a distribution company that St. Lucia Distillers Group later acquired. Since then she has taken on different roles within the business until becoming St. Lucia Distillers CEO.

This distillery most notably produces Chairman’s Reserve along with Admiral Rodney, Bounty and Marigot Bay rum creams.

Monplaisir pledges to maintain the high standards of governance and cohesiveness which have underpinned the successful growth of the organization and of Caribbean brands.

“We have many challenges to face, both in our supply chains and in the international market, but our products speak for themselves, and we see a bright future for Caribbean rum,” said Monplaisir.

Caribbean brands are keen to explore new markets as the global rum market continues to grow, particularly the premium sector.

Clement “Jimmy” Lawrence was also elected as Vice Chair at the meeting. He is the chair of the Spirits Pool Association which represents the interests of Jamaican rum producers. Monplaisir and Lawrence, along with Samaroo, will join the representatives of Barbados and the Dominican Republic on WIRSPA’s Executive Committee.

At this year’s meeting producers called on Ambassador Wayne McCook, Assistant Secretary General for Single Market and Trade for the Caribbean Community’s (CARICOM) to facilitate openings in new markets for premium rum exports.

Producers also discussed ongoing challenges to the industry, especially in the supply chain, with specific reference to molasses and glass bottles.

Climate change came up as a topic as well with producers looking at ways to reduce their carbon footprint. Many rum producers have taken action to become more sustainable and reduce their impact on the environment.

Many people want to know whether Caribbean rum producers will make any moves towards geographical indication and other regulations such as the labeling of ingredients. It will be interesting to see how Caribbean rum continues to evolve under WIRSPA’s new leadership.

Read Next:

6 Superb Women-Owned Rum Brands To Discover

The 5 Best Rums We Tasted in June 2023

6 Trailblazing Women Who Helped Shape Whiskey History