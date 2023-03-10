10 Must-Visit Distilleries for Rum in Central Florida - Rum Raiders

Central Florida is known for many things, beaches, sunshine, oranges and its many theme parks. As one of the biggest producers of sugarcane, Florida should also be known for its rum. These are some of the best craft distilleries for rum in Central Florida, from Tampa’s Sun Coast through Orlando all the way to the Space Coast on the Atlantic side.

Drum Circle Distilling – Siesta Key Rum

Drum Circle Distilling is located in Sarasota and is known for its line of Siesta Key rums. The distillery creates quality flavored rums using real ingredients like toasted coconut and coffee beans. Visitors can tour the distillery and enjoy a tasting of their many different rums for free. Be sure to try the cult favorite, Toasted Coconut Rum.

Hours

Mon-Sat 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Loaded Cannon Distillery

In Bradenton, between Sarasota and Tampa, is Loaded Cannon. This distillery makes 10 different rums using sugar and molasses sourced locally in Florida. The distillery makes handcrafted spirits that are “Copper Kissed,” distilled using traditional copper stills and equipment. A tour and tasting costs $15 and includes five tastings as well as a $5 discount that can be used on in-store bottle purchases.

Hours

Wed-Thur 12-6 p.m.

Fri 12-9 p.m.

Sat 12-8 p.m. (last tour at 5 p.m.)

Tampa Bay Rum Company – Gasparilla Rum

Tampa Bay Rum Company names its rum after the famous Florida pirate José Gaspar a.k.a Gasparilla. The distillery and tasting room reflect the name with period-themed pirate decor throughout that transports guests to the seaside taverns of yore. It is located in the popular Ybor neighborhood. Gasparilla offers a plethora of rums including seasonally flavored and unique cask-finished rums. Tasting and tours do not need to be scheduled and are offered during business hours.

Hours

Thur-Fri 4-8 p.m.

Sat 12-8 p.m.

Sun 12-4 p.m.

82° West Distilling

82°W Distilling is located in the Seminole Heights area of Tampa and was founded with a passion for craft distilling, and a dedication to the heritage of rum. Visitors can experience the distillery’s rums in a flight at their tropical-themed bar which also makes a wide selection of cocktails. 82° West makes over ten different rums but it doesn’t stop there, whiskey, gin, and an agave spirit can also be found here.

Hours

Wed-Fri 5-10 p.m.

Sat 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Sun 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Cotherman Distilling Co.

Cotherman Distilling is located in the beautiful beachside town of Dunedin just north of Clearwater. The veteran-owned and female-owned company produces Palmer’s Tropical Rum made entirely from Florida molasses. The small distillery’s bar is a great place to stop in for a topical cocktail made with its large selection of rums. If you prefer your rum straight then the distillery has a line of special edition experimental rums aged in different barrels from ex-whiskey to ex-pumpkin beer barrels that will be sure to impress. Beyond the Palmer’s Tropical Rums, Cotherman also produces vodka, gin and whiskey.

Hours

Wed-Fri 4-10 p.m.

Sat 12-10 p.m.

Sun 2-6 p.m.

NJoy Spirits

NJoy Spirits Distillery is located north of Tampa in Spring Hill. This distillery focuses on Florida ingredients and is known for its award-winning Florida Mermaid Overproof rum made from sugarcane grown on the distillery’s own farm. In addition to its rum NJoy also produce whiskey and moonshine made from 100% Florida-grown rye. The distillery tour is free and a tasting is $8.00 which can go towards any spirits purchased.

Hours

Sat-Sun 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Lugo’s Craft Distillery

Lugo’s Craft Distillery is a family-owned and operated distillery located between Disney World and Tampa in Lakeland, Florida. Lugo’s offers a variety of rums inspired by Puerto Rican Pitorro including spiced and flavored rums all infused with real fruits and botanicals. For the aged rums, the Head Distiller takes his cues from Kentucky’s Master bourbon makers and uses virgin charred oak to impart flavor. The tours and tastings are completely free, but there is also a cozy lounge for trying their rums in finely crafted cocktails.

Hours

Cocktail Lounge

Thurs-Sat 3-11 p.m.

Tours and Tastings

Thurs – 3-6 p.m.

Fri-Sat 12-6 p.m.

Sugar Sand Distillery

Sugar Sand Distillery is a farm-to-bottle distillery using Florida-grown sugarcane. Its located on a 10-acre sugarcane farm in Lake Placid, between Sarasota and Fort Pierce. The distillery’s line of Lake Placid rums are made entirely with fresh cane juice. Other spirits include vodka, shine and gin. A tour and tasting is $5 per couple and includes a tasting of all clear spirits, a complimentary tour cocktail sample, and a $5.00 discount toward a purchase of a bottle. If you can’t make it to the distillery there is another tasting room located in Sebring.

Hours

Tastings

Wed-Sun 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Tours

Sat. 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Copper Bottom Craft Distillery

Family-owned and operated, Copper Bottom Craft Distillery was founded in Holly Hill, Florida near Daytona Beach. The distillery mainly produces rum with an emphasis on unique barrel aging, by using former beer, sherry, wine and port barrels to finish their rums. The distillery offers complimentary tours and also has a tasting room where visitors can get cocktails as well as food from local food trucks.

Hours

Wed-Thur 12-7 p.m.

Fri-Sat 12-9 p.m.

Sugar Works Distillery

A family-owned and operated central Florida distillery, Sugar Works Distillery is located in New Smyrna Beach, south of Daytona Beach. This distillery makes several rums using raw sugar, including silver and gold rum along with multiple flavored rums. Moonshines, whiskeys, and an agave spirit are also produced here. The distillery features a cocktail bar for enjoying its many spirits.

Hours

Mon-Wed 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Thur 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Fri-Sat 11 a.m.-12 a.m.

Sun 1-8 p.m.

