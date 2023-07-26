Novo Fogo Puts Spotlight on Brazil’s National Drink with Newly Certified Organic RTD Cocktails

Brazilian brand, Novo Fogo Organic Cachaça announced recently that it has revamped and reformulated its line of canned cocktails. The cocktails are a ready-to-drink (RTD) twist on Brazil’s national cocktail, the Caipirinha.

Novo Fogo is a Brazilian cachaça producer that crafts its spirits at a zero-waste distillery at the edge of the Atlantic Forest in Brazil’s southern state of Paraná. The brand uses the Novo Fogo Silver Cachaça produced from fermented sugarcane juice that is pot distilled in small batches as the base spirit for the canned cocktails. The spirit base highlights the flavors of the local terroir and pairs well with the tropical fruit infused caipirinhas.

Although the brand has been sharing RTD cocktails with North America for some time, the reformulated canned beverages are now certified organic by the USDA. The Novo Fogo Brazilian Organic Cocktails come in three tropical flavors – Lime, Passion Fruit, and Mango. All of the flavors contain 150 calories per can and have a 9% ABV.

The new colorful design of the 12 oz cans is meant to evoke Novo Fogo’s origins in the Brazilian rainforest. The can also shows off the cachaça brand’s collaboration with multi-Grammy-nominated dance music duo, SOFI TUKKER, who became co-owners and global ambassadors of Novo Fogo in 2022.

“We have always been committed to genuinely reflect Brazilian culture in our brand persona, while also observing and respecting North American consumer trends. These new organic cocktails are a natural evolution of our understanding of the world and incorporate the positive, colorful, and vivid inspiration that SOFI TUKKER brought to the brand. As with everything we do these days, our new Brazilian Organic Cocktails represent the intersection of integrity and joy,” says Novo Fogo’s founder and CEO, Dragos Axinte.

Ready-to-drink canned cocktails are among the highest grossing spaces in the spirits market. In recent months the industry has seen a steady rise in canned cocktail’s popularity with businesses creating more to match the demand. Many celebrities have hopped on this trend as well.

Cachaça is rarely seen in the RTD space and though the Novo Fogo canned cocktails have been around for over six years now there haven’t been a lot more Brazilian brands entering the market. The canned alcoholic beverage space is becoming crowded with new brands seeming to pop up weekly. However, cachaça and caipirinhas could stand out among the sea of cocktails.

Novo Fogo Brazilian canned cocktails are sold nationwide and on the brand’s website with a suggested retail price of $3.75 per can and $14.99 for a four-pack.

Read Next:

The 3 Best Cocktails Made for a Leo

The 5 Best Low Calorie Cocktails Made With Rum