Novo Fogo Introduces Passion Fruit Cachaça to Lineup Alongside Musical Duo Sofi Tukker

The Brazilian cachaça brand, Novo Fogo has announced the release of a passion fruit cachaça made in collaboration with musical duo, SOFI TUKKER. The new flavored cachaça is named after the musicians’ hit song, “Drinkee.”

Cachaça is a type of sugarcane liquor or rum from Brazil and is considered the country’s national spirit. Cachaça is made from fresh pressed sugarcane juice similar to rhum agricoles.

Drinkee will join the brand’s lineup of USDA-certified organic Brazilian cachaças. The passion fruit edition culminates months of product development among the Novo Fogo distillery team in Morretes, Brazil alongside SOFI TUKKER, who are also co-owners and global brand ambassadors for Novo Fogo.

“We have a lot in common with Novo Fogo – we share a core love of Brazil, fun, and environmentalism. Cachaça is Tuck’s favorite drink and Soph doesn’t drink alcohol, but she’s still at the same party… both having the best time. This partnership works because Novo Fogo is so much more than cachaça and spirits; they are a powerful rainforest preservation steward, and we’re enthusiastic participants in the reforestation project The Un-Endangered Forest™. So if you do decide to drink, we hope you’ll drink Novo Fogo because you’ll be planting trees in the Brazilian rainforest at the same time! We’re excited to help introduce this classic Brazilian drink to more people around the world,” said SOFi TUKKER

Drinkee is meant to embody the flavors of Brazil and combine with the classic taste of Novo Fogo’s signature cachaça. The resulting liquid has the flavor of Brazilian passion fruit combined with Novo Fogo Silver Cachaça for a full-proof spirit with a 40% ABV.

Tucker Halpern, from SOFI TUKKER, commented, “I am beyond proud of where this product ended up. It feels surreal to have been in the Atlantic Rainforest in Brazil testing the different ingredient combinations to make the perfect Passion Fruit Cachaça. It truly tastes the way our song ‘Drinkee’ sounds, and the way Brazil makes us feel. We’re so excited for everyone to try it!”

Drinkee will be available for pre-order on the Novo Fogo website with an SRP of $31.99.

