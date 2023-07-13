Papa’s Pilar Reveals Upcoming Ultra Limited Rum Bottling in Celebration of 10 Year Anniversary

The Florida-based rum brand inspired by Ernest Hemingway, Papa’s Pilar has announced the upcoming launch of a limited special edition rum. The rum aptly named Ernest will launch on Friday, July 21, which is also the birthday of ‘Papa’ Hemingway. The brand is presenting this rare offering of just 400 bottles in celebration of its 10-year anniversary.

Ernest is a blend of hand-selected rums sourced from countries in South and Central America by 7th Generation Master Distiller, Ron Call. The blended rums were then matured in new, heavy toasted American Oak barrels made of new 36-month old air-dried staves. After, the rum went through a double aging process in both Cognac and Armagnac casks before being bottled at 50% ABV.

“With each new release, we prioritize showcasing our high-quality rums and for Ernest, we really wanted to push the envelope on what the category has been seen before,” said Call. “This is what led to our decision to double finish the rum in new heavy-toasted American White Oak barrels made of 36-month air-dried staves, a process that enhances the deep natural vanilla and slight cocoa notes that carry over into our rum and create an extraordinary sensory experience.”

Ernest Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Color: Golden

Nose: Roses, violets, hazelnuts and burnt citrus peel

Taste: Burnt citrus peel, turned earth, toasted hazelnut, green tea, cinnamon, clove, nutmeg, vanilla bean, and dark chocolate

Finish: long with notes of green tea, vanilla bean and burnt citrus

The bottle for Ernest is inspired by a circular decanter seen in a photo of Hemingway taken circa 1940 at Finca Vigia, the novelist’s home located in Cuba just southeast of Havana. Papa’s Pilar consulted with Hemingway historian, author and friend, Philip Greene to ensure the decanter-style bottle was historically accurate and identical to Hemingway’s. The recreated decanter is displayed inside a teal display box with intricate detailing which includes the inspiration photo as a backdrop.

Ernest has an SRP of $599 and will be available to purchase through Papa’s Pilar’s website starting on July 21. Members of Papa’s Pilar’s Hemingway Social Club will receive early access to the release before it is released to the general public.

