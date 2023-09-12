Renegade Rum Sets Sail for ‘Major’ US Expansion in Collaboration With New Distribution Partnership - Rum Raiders

Renegade Rum, the trailblazing rum project hailing from the sunny shores of Grenada in the Caribbean, has unveiled its ambitious plans for an extensive expansion into fresh United States markets.

Spearheading this move is Empire, the brand’s new strategic distribution partner. This endeavor also comes to fruition through the support of MORF Brands, a luxury beverage importer headquartered in Texas, boasting a track record in fostering and circulating groundbreaking brands.

“We are thrilled to help play a role in Renegade Rum’s continued distribution growth in the US,” said Vic Morrison, CEO of MORF Brands, in a news release. “Consumers across the country will soon be able to purchase these unique rum offerings in many other states this year.”

Renegade Rum’s product spectrum, spanning from intricate cuvées to rums crafted exclusively from single sugarcane fields, will be accessible in Tennessee, Georgia, and Colorado. Joining forces with Empire, Renegade Rum has also enlisted a cadre of other esteemed distributors to oversee various key markets: Solcum & Sons for Connecticut, Frederick Wildman for New York and New Jersey, Horizon for Massachusetts, Greenlight Distributor for Texas and Heritage for Kentucky.

This expansion also marks the debut of Renegade Rum’s flagship range, featuring the All-Island Cuvée: Nova, Single Farm Cuvée: Dunfermline, Cuvée: Aura and MicrOrigin: Hope.

“We are very excited to bring our new ultra high provenance rums to the American stage,” shared Renegade Rum’s CEO Mark Reynier in the news release.

“This is a radical new take on rum, one based on full traceability and transparency with an unsurpassed production ethos. We view our rums as agricultural produce, not a manufactured product, and believe that the drinkers of tomorrow will be aligned with our view that authenticity trumps luxury.”

Renegade Rum stands as a revolutionary distillery, imbuing rum production with the ethos of winemaking and whisky craftsmanship. The brand’s commitment to transparency is exemplified by its exclusive use of fresh sugarcane juice, eschewing generic molasses—a byproduct of sugar production. Each harvest is sourced from individual farms, capturing the essence of distinct terroirs, one field at a time.

Recently, Renegade Rum triumphed at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, where the Pre-Cask Single Farm Origin: Hope secured a remarkable trifecta of awards. The brand clinched the titles of World’s Best Agricole, World’s Best Rum and World’s Best Unaged White Spirit.

