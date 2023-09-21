Rolling Fork Debuts First New Rum Release in 3 Years With Amburana Cask Expression

Independent bottlers from Louisville, Kentucky, Rolling Fork have announced the arrival of the first new rum release for the brand since 2020. The latest edition to be added to their lineup is Amburana Odyssey.

The Amburana Odessy is comprised of a blend of four 9- and 11-year-old rums from the esteemed Foursquare Distillery from Barbados. The rum was further aged for six months in responsibly harvested Brazilian Amburana oak casks at the Rolling Fork storehouse before being transferred into low-char, heavy-toast bourbon and rye whiskey casks for additional maturation.

Amburana casks are often used in the aging of the Brazilian rum spirit, cachaça. The flavors imparted from the barrels have been known to be polarizing in nature with notes of cinnamon and soft creamy oak which can be very pronounced. The additional maturation in rye and bourbon casks may mellow out some of the heavier cinnamon notes while maintaining the rich flavor profile of the Amburana wood.

Rolling Fork Co-founder Jordan Morris says, “Some people love what Amburana brings to the party. The barrels can impart exotic notes including tobacco, cedar, and cinnamon. While some people are defiantly ‘anti-Amburana,’ others love spirits aged in Amburana, and we think this one turned out beautifully.”

According to the brand, Amburana Odessey features notes of cinnamon, cocoa, and a hint of cola, with sweet vanilla and molasses flavors from the rum itself and the toasted bourbon and rye whiskey casks.

“At 120.6 proof, (60.3% ABV), it’s an elegant sipper to be enjoyed neat – with with an ice cube or splash of distilled water if you like,” added Morris.

Rolling Fork’s Amburana Odyssey is a limited edition rum with just 140 cases of rum available from late September with an SRP of $99.99.

Read Next:

Rolling Fork Rum Showing Up on Shelves Across the U.S .— Expands to 16 States

Bardstown Bourbon Co. and Foursquare Team Up for Excellent Rum-Finished Whiskey