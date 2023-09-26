Rum From Australia’s Oldest Distillery Makes its Way Stateside

Australia’s oldest operating distillery, Beenleigh Artisan Distillery is now sharing its rum with the US. Alongside its core offerings, Beenleigh started a relationship with La Maison & Velier to release vintage co-bottlings.

Beenleigh Distillery was founded in 1884 in Queensland on the northeastern coast of Australia in the heart of an area known for its sugar cane. Beenleigh is deeply integrated into the history of rum in Australia as it was a historical supplier of the British Royal Navy.

The distillery exclusively sources its molasses from Australia’s only remaining family-owned sugar mill. Aged bottlings mature in oak brandy barrels to achieve a unique flavor profile distinct to the brand.

Beenleigh Distillery recently started a relationship with La Maison & Velier (LM&V) to release special vintage co-bottlings. The latest release is a 2013 vintage that was distilled in single column and redistilled in the distillery’s pot still. The LM&V edition was aged in ex-bourbon barrels in the tropical climate of the Beenleigh warehouse and bottled overproof at 59% ABV.

To learn more about Beenleigh Distillery and its’ other offerings visit the brand’s website. Find some of their rums in specialty liquor stores near you or online at Drizly.

Read Next:

Brand Famous for Single Cask Rum Bottlings Introduces Its First Multi-Island Blend For Cocktails

La Maison & Velier Introduce Rare Cask Rums in New Flag Series