Fall Comes Early: RumChata Introduces Limited Edition Pumpkin Spice Flavor

Autumn is just around the corner and that means it’s officially pumpkin spice season. The popular cream liqueur brand, RumChata, has announced the arrival of a new limited edition Pumpkin Spice flavor for fall.

RumChata Pumpkin Spice is joining the brand’s lineup of rum creams including other seasonal flavors like Limón, Peppermint Bark and Coconut Cream. The original RumChata is a combination of rum and the classic Mexican beverage Horchata.

The Pumpkin Spice edition is a mix of Caribbean rum, dairy cream sourced from Wisconsin and Mexican spices. RumChata pumpkin spice has a 13.8% ABV and can be drunk straight, over ice or added to a coffee or cocktail for a touch of autumnal flavor.

It might not be fall yet, but the summer weather isn’t stopping brands from jumping on board the pumpkin spice flavor train early. August appears to be the beginning of pumpkin spice season as booze brands rush to get out their own versions of the pumpkin pie-inspired flavor.

Meanwhile, the brand that helped start the pumpkin spice craze, Starbucks, has announced that it is creating a boozy version of the best-selling latte flavor with the addition of a Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini. Starbucks is celebrating its 20th anniversary of the pumpkin spice latte with the fall menu returning Aug. 24th.

The limited edition RumCHata Pumpkin Spice will only be available for a few months. Find RumChata near you using the brand’s store locator on its website.

Read Next:

Novo Fogo Introduces Passion Fruit Cachaça to Lineup Alongside Musical Duo Sofi Tukker

UFC Champion Aljamain Sterling Looks for a Knockout With Introduction of Funk Harbor Jamaican Rum

“It Was a Crazy Dream”: Kenny Chesney’s Blue Chair Bay Rum Unveils 16 Year Old Expression from US Virgin Islands