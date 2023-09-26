RumHaven Celebrates the Return of Bachelor in Paradise with Cocktail Party Pack

Reality TV fans can now drink along with their favorite contestants on Bachelor in Paradise. Popular coconut rum makers, RumHaven have recently announced the creation of the Paradise Party Pack. The cocktail kit is designed to be enjoyed while watching the return of Bachelor in Paradise

RumHaven is known for its authentically flavored coconut rum. The Caribbean white rum is mixed with real coconut water and pure cane sugar for a refreshing flavored beverage made without artificial ingredients.

The Paradise Party Pack distributed by Cocktail Courier is made in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products. The kit contains everything needed to craft the go-to cocktail of Bachelor in Paradise alumni, Abigail Heringer and Serena Pitt. The drink, dubbed the Coconut Crush is a tropical concoction featuring RumHaven’s Coconut rum with coconut cream, pineapple and orange juices.

“Knowing how passionate Bachelor Nation is, we wanted to give those fans a unique experience paired with a tropical, refreshing-tasting cocktail,” said Brandon Lieb, VP of Spirits at Gallo. “Together with our partners, we are excited to unveil the Paradise Party Pack – a cocktail kit that will elevate the viewing experience for this season of Bachelor in Paradise for fans.”

The Paradise Party Pack comes with everything needed to make the signature Coconut Crush, including a 750mL bottle of RumHaven, pineapple & orange juices, coconut cream, nutmeg and garnishes of dehydrated lime wheels. The pack also comes with a duo of tiki-style RumHaven branded glasses that display the brand’s mermaid logo. For an added bit of fun, the kit has Bachelor in Paradise-inspired Bingo Cards to play along while watching the reality drama unfold.

“Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 was my favorite (for obvious reasons), but I’m excited to catch every second of the newest season with my bestie, Abigail, while we sip on a refreshing RumHaven Coconut Crush,” said Serena Pitt. “Everyone needs an excuse to get away and soak up paradise, and that’s why we’re hoping our fans will love the Paradise Party Pack,” Pitt added “We’re here for drinks, drama, and fun!” commented Abigail Heringer. “Partnering with RumHaven to create this amazing cocktail kit has been such a fun treat and we hope to bring a slice of paradise straight to the comfort of our fans’ h omes.”

The Paradise Party Kit can be purchased via Cocktail Courier for $64.99.

Read Next:

Our Favorite Coconut Rums for Summertime Sipping

How to Infuse Your Own Spiced Rum to Get a Taste of Autumn