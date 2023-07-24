Sammy Hagar’s Beach Bar Rum Revamps Recipe and Look

Sammy Hagar is introducing a refreshed look and new formula for his award-winning Sammy’s Beach Bar Platinum Rum. The rum is distilled three times and is said to be made with all-natural ingredients and sugar cane sourced from the Caribbean. The line of rums also includes Red Head and Kola Nut Spiced.

The Rock n’ Roll Hall of Famer is often credited as one the pioneers of the celebrity spirits movement. Hagar created Cabo Wabo Tequila in 1996 and eventually sold the brand to Gruppo Campari for $100 million. He is now partnered with “Jessie’s Girl” singer, songwriter Rick Springfield. The two first collaborated back in 1981 on the song “I’ve Done Everything for You.”

Hagar’s and Springfield’s Sammy’s Beach Bar Rum is distilled in Puerto Rico by DESTILERÍA SERRALLÉS, the distillery behind Don Q. The Platinum Rum is the first in Hagar’s portfolio of rums to debut new branding and a new recipe. Hagar recommends his Platinum Rum for any classic white rum cocktails such as mojitos, daiquiris, mai tais and piña coladas.

The new Platinum Rum recipe is said to enhance the flavor and balance of the rum and highlight tropical notes with hints of coconut and banana. The new bottles feature a Polynesian-inspired design and the tagline “Spirit of the Island” whereas the previous bottle emphasized the rum as being made in Puerto Rico.

Springfield isn’t the Red Rocker’s only famous partnership; Hargar is also currently working with world-famous chef, Guy Fieri on the Santo tequila brand. Hagar has also ventured into the ready-to-drink market with his cocktails Sammy’s Beach Bar Cocktail Co. Sparkling Rum Cocktails.

The new Sammy’s Beach Bar Rum is available for purchase at select retailers nationwide with the exclusion of Hawaii.

