Sammy's Beach Bar Revamps Kola Spiced Rum

Van Halen frontman and spirits entrepreneur, Sammy Hagar, relaunched both the packaging and formula for the Kola Spiced expression of Sammy’s Beach Bar Rum, according to a news release on Monday.

The newest recipe is said to have an ABV of 35%, with a spice blend that includes kola nut extract.

The Kola nut is indigenous to West Africa and belongs to the cacao family, according to Science Direct.

The brand claims this rum expression uses white rum as the base while implementing the proprietary spice blend and additional kola nut. According to the brand, the Kola nut adds a vanilla and coffee essence to the rum.

In July, Sammy Hagar reinvented the recipe and packaging for Sammy’s Beach Bar Platinum Rum. The rum is triple distilled and made with sugar cane sourced from the Caribbean.

Sammy’s Beach Bar Rum is a collaboration between Hagar and the rockstar Rick Springfield.

The “Jessie’s Girl” singer and Hagar collaborated previously in the music world in 1981. Hagar wrote the song “I’ve Done Everything For You,” for Springfield, which helped launch the musician’s career.

Hagar appears to have quite the entrepreneurial streak and has launched multiple spirits brands.

The rocker also owns the Santo Tequila brand with Guy Fieri, of “Diners Drive-Ins and Dives.”

According to TMZ, Hagar admitted that he earned more from his spirits business than music.

Though this may be the case, the rocker is at peace with this.

Hagar claims his additional income allows him to really enjoy making music and not focus so much on earning a paycheck from gigs.

