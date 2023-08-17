UFC Champion Aljamain Sterling Looks for a Knockout With Introduction of Funk Harbor Jamaican Rum

Aljamain Sterling, UFC bantamweight champion, announced his entrance into the alcohol industry with his own Jamaican rum called Funk Harbor. The rum brand is a year in the making for the fighter.

Back in May, Sterling expressed interest in starting his own spirits brand after being inspired by fellow UFC champion Conor McGregor. However, just recently the bantamweight fighter gave a preview of his rum line in a tweet.

The tweet reads: “Here’s a sneak peek of my Funk Harbor rum! A project I’ve been working on for at least a year now. It’s amazing to see it coming all together. You guys will not be disappointed! Pre-sales coming soon, but first, we storm Boston and turn the city upside down! Cheers.”

Here’s a sneak peek of my Funk Harbor rum! A project I’ve been working on for at least a year now. It’s amazing to see it coming all together. You guys will not be disappointed! Pre-sales coming soon, but first we storm Boston and turn the city upside down! Cheers 🍹 pic.twitter.com/Wr0ugriGhO — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 11, 2023

During a fan Q&A on his YouTube channel, Sterling expressed that he sometimes has a drink before matches to relax.

“I always have a drink before my fight, the only one I didn’t do recently was the Henry Cejudo fight,” said Sterling. “I normally have like something on the rocks or a beer after my weigh-in dinner. I like to have something that helps me sleep, helps me relax and now I got this so I actually might crack this open.”

The rum is apparently made in conjunction with Driftwood Distillery located in the Netherlands. The distillery produces drinks for clientele, from recipe development to bottling and branding. It is unknown where the Jamaican rum is sourced and for how long it is aged at the moment.

There is no release date for the rum yet but socials and websites are currently live. Fans can sign up for the Funk Harbor VIP list on the brand’s website to be notified of the official launch.

