 Wicked Dolphin Rum Distillery Introduces New Master Distiller, Plans for Expansion
Jessica GlemanAug 18th, 2023, 1:29 pm
(Photo: Wicked Dolphin Rum Distillery)

Wicked Dolphin Rum Distillery has announced its plans for expansion and brought on a new master distiller. 

The New Master Distiller for Wicked Dolphin, Eric Robinson was welcomed to Cape Coral on National Rum Day, Aug. 16. Robinson has over 12 years of distilling experience. He previously worked with large distilleries creating rum as well as whiskey and bourbons. 

(Photo: Wicked Dolphin Rum Distillery)

Robinson said, “I look forward to bringing my knowledge and experience to Wicked Dolphin as we look to the future of our brand.  We have a great opportunity to create some great spirits and to have some fun along the way.”

Wicked Dolphin was established in 2012 and is a woman-owned rum distillery that uses locally sourced sugar cane and national ingredients to make its line of rums. 

Owner and President JoAnn Elardo stated, “Bringing Eric to Wicked Dolphin will give us the ability to meet the demand for Wicked Dolphin throughout Florida, while being able to still give our customers a great Florida Award-Winning Rum, made right here using the best ingredient.” 

To celebrate National Rum Month and Day, Elardo and Robinson led tours of the distillery and introduced visitors to its variety of spirits.

Wicked Dolphin just finished bottling its collaboration with St. Petersburg-based Green Bench Brewery and is preparing to bottle a very limited release of an agricole-style organic sugarcane juice rum. Robinson’s introduction to the distillery will most likely bring more fresh ideas and inspiration to the already successful Florida rum brand. 

Jessica Gleman

Jessica Gleman is the managing editor of Rum Raiders. She received her Ph.D. at the University College of Dublin in Ireland, where she studied the archaeology of ancient alcohol. Jessica has a passion for the alcohol industry, including agriculture, distillation and mixology. When Jessica is not writing about rum, she is also a travel and food enthusiast who loves going around the world and experiencing various cuisines and cultures. She is enthusiastic about sharing her knowledge and expertise and learning even more about this amazing spirit.

