Sly Dog Spiced Rum Partners With Beer Giant Molson Coors

UK-based spiced rum brand, Sly Dog, has entered a distribution partnership with one of the biggest names in beer, Molson Coors.

Sly Dog’s spiced rum is made from aged Caribbean rums, sourced from a carbon-neutral distillery in the Dominican Republic. The rum is then infused with their own secret blend of spices.

This partnership is part of a wave of good news for Sly Dog. The new deal’s announcement comes just after Sly Dog’s gold medal win at the recent Rum & Cachaça Masters blind-tasting competition. This partnership also happens to coincide with the young rum brand’s two-year anniversary.

“As a small, family-owned business, we are thrilled to partner with such a respected and established industry leader like Molson Coors,” said Louis Goddard-Watts, founder and CEO of the rum brand according to Spirits Business.

“We are confident that this partnership will enable us to grow the brand and reach new customers who may not have been able to try our products before.”

Canadian-American brewing and beverage company, Molson Coors Beverage Company has multinational distribution and has recently expanded its reach globally. The company is known for brands such as Blue Moon, Coors, Miller Lite and Fosters. Lately, the beverage company has been delving further into the Ready-to-Drink (RTD) market with partnerships with brands like Topo-Chico and Simply Lemonade.

Molson Coors previously partnered with Casa Komos Beverage Group to distribute Superbird Tequila-based RTDs in the US. The new partnership with Sly Dog means a wider distribution but it could also point to a future in the RTD market with the Molson Coors Beverage Company.